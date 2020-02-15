Dream big and achieve it, students told

R S Praveen Kumar, Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), who has spotted talent in hundreds of students, exhorted the students to aim high and persevere to succeed.

He stressed the need for students dreaming big and succeed by overcoming distractions of different kinds. He inspired members of GenX to excel by sharing the success stories of a good number of students of the social welfare hostels in the twin Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Malavath Poorna and Anand Kumar who created history by scaling Mt.Everest.

Summiting of the highest peak by APSWREI students has been a turning point in the history of SWREIS, he explained, adding students with humble background started realising that they were inferior to none after the Everest mission in 2014 and that poverty was no hindrance to success. As many as 150 SC/ST students had cleared NEET to join medicine and another 530 students cleared JEE Main to join IITs and NITs last year. This was in contrast to a handful of SW students faring well in the past.

Students should not to tread on the beaten path but aspire for a career in new areas as well, said the founder of the SWAROES movement launched to ignite the young minds. Some of the students had become aviators and sea captains. They should make mark as entrepreneurs as well, he added.

SWROE girls had included to SWAROES Ten Commandments 11th one not to get married before they become economically independent making child marriages a thing of the past, he said during the interaction with the students here organised by Bahujan Rashtriya Samiti president Jai Bheem Nageswara Rao.

Prof Harsha Preetam Dev of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University and others felicitated Dr.Praveen Kumar.