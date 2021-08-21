DRDO to take up collaborative research with AU

Will extend help to incubation centre, says Chairman

Chairman of Defence Research & Development Organisation G. Sathish Reddy said that DRDO would take up collaborative research with Andhra University in the areas of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. He was addressing the officials of Andhra University at the varsity senate hall here on Friday.

Expressing happiness over the academic excellence of Andhra University, Dr. Satish Reddy said that the DRDO would involve Andhra University in its research projects and would extend its help to the Food Research Lab and Incubation centres of Andhra University. He also advised varsity officials to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Food Testing Laboratory of DRDO in Mysore.

He also said that the Incubation centre of Andhra University can collaborate with DRDO and assured that the Centre for Defence Studies of Andhra University would be given support for its activities. Dr. Satish Reddy also advised the faculty to apply for defence research projects with DRDO.

AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that DRDO’s assurance would give a fillip to research projects. He added that the varsity is setting up food testing, genetic testing and pharma testing labs. With the support of NASSCOM, the varsity is also setting up Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, he added.

Earlier, Dr. Satish Reddy had paid floral tributes to AU founder vice-chancellor Sir C.R. Reddy on the varsity campus.

Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan were present.