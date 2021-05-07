DRDO to set up oxygen plant in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

07 May 2021 23:23 IST

This could be their first project in State: MP Talari Rangaiah

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is planning to set up an oxygen generation plant on the Government General Hospital premises in Anantapur soon.

More details awaited

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, who spoke to DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy over phone on Friday and got a confirmation on this project from him, told The Hindu that he had not enquired about the details of the project, but had got in-principle approval from Mr. Satheesh Reddy.

“This could be the first project in Andhra Pradesh to be taken up by them,” Mr. Rangaiah added.

The DRDO recently set up two oxygen plants on the AIIMS premises in New Delhi and they were operationalised on Wednesday. Each has a flow rate of 1,000 litres per minute and can cater to 190 patients at a time. The DRDO plans to set up a similar one at other locations too.

Meanwhile, private hospitals in Anantapur had stopped admitting patients on Friday following shortage of oxygen supply.

Review meeting

On Friday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana held a review meeting on the COVID situation in the district and announced that four new oxygen generation units, one each at Super Speciality Hospital(Anantapur), Guntakal Government Hospital, Kadiri and Hindupur Hospitals would be set up.

All these plants, to be built at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, will have a capacity of supplying 1,000 litres per minute, they said.

Special arrangements would be made for providing hospital beds to the police, journalists, government officials, and other frontline workers. Adequate medical and paramedical staff were being recruited and any dereliction of duties by any official was being viewed seriously, they said.

The District Collector on Friday suspended Divisional Cooperative Officer and COVID Nodal officer V. Rajendra Prasad for Hindupur Government Hospital for his lack of coordination with the medical staff and dereliction of duties.