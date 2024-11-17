DRDO ‘successfully conducts’ flight trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the flight trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, late on November 16, an official communication from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) said here on November 17, 2024 (Sunday).

The hypersonic missile was designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km for the Armed Forces.

The missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal maneuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy.

This missile was indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, along with various other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, the release added. The flight trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of the DRDO and officers of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the flight trial as a historic achievement, which put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. He congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces and the industry for the successful flight trial, the release added.