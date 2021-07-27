DRDO chief evinces interest in collaborating with SRM University

Presentation on computational materials project impresses G. Satheesh Reddy

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy was felicitated by SRM University Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao and Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao on Monday.

Professor of Physics, SRM University, Ranjit Thapa made a presentation on the Computational Materials Genome project to Dr. Satheesh Reddy.

He emphasised the importance and significance of the Computational Materials Genome project and how it is useful to accelerate the design, development, discovery of new functional materials many times as fast and at a fraction of cost compared to the existing traditional methods.

During his presentation, he explained the development of catalysts using QM/ML approaches, development of explosophores, computational fluid dynamics on external aerodynamics on Earth and Mars.

Dr. Satheesh Reddy, impressed with the presentation, suggested they contact DRDO-Young Scientist Laboratory related to Smart Materials in Hyderabad for experimental collaborations. He advised Dr. J. Sathya Pramod, Associate Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. to discuss computational models with scientists who are working on hypersonic wind tunnels deployed in DRDL, Hyderabad.

Professor of Chemistry Vinod Kumar has presented the proposal on foams based on Aluminium and Magnesium. He has explained processing, structure, morphology, and applications of these metal forms. Dr. Satheesh Reddy advised him to look into titanium-based metal forms also. Later, Dr. Jasvider Singh presented his work on cardiovascular stents fabricated by solvent cast 3D printing. Dr. Satheesh Reddy evinced keen interest and he asked to send him the copy of the presentation and other details for further study.

Dr. Satheesh Reddy while explaining the initiatives of the DRDO, said that the DRDO will fund incubation centres which work on defence-related problems by freshly graduated B.Tech students with a financial assistance of up to ₹1 crore. Further, if the new graduates could rope in an industry as a partner, the DRDO would provide financial assistance of upto ₹10 crore.

Further, the DRDO has also started joint Ph.D programmes with the universities/institutions in India. DRDO scientists will act as co-guides and registered Ph.D students will get an opportunity to work in DRDO labs during the tenure.

DRDO has also started M.Tech programmes in Defence Technologies jointly with the universities. In this programme, students will complete course work in the university and in the second year, students can do their project work in the DRDO labs.

DRDO is also interested in supporting long-term projects with the universities under the Directed Research programme which could be supported by DRDO for a long-term of two or three decades.