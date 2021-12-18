Agni Prime a textbook launch: DRDO chief

“Kudos to the entire Agni team and you have done the country proud.”

The test launch of Agni Prime Missile on Saturday from off the Odisha coast near Balasore was a textbook launch and the entire team serves accolades for the excellent work, said Union Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy.

After spending 15 tense minutes at 11 a.m. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur College of Engineering Platinum Jubilee celebrations here on Saturday, Mr. Sateesh Reddy said the team had launched the first missile in June and after taking the data from that launch improvised on the system and Saturday’s launch was a “perfect Textbook Launch”. “Kudos to the entire Agni team and you have done the country proud,” he told the team members over his phone while he was unveiling the pylon at the college here.

“The Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their congratulations to your team and we are all proud of you for having accomplished such a mission perfectly putting India in the top select few countries with this capability of hitting a target at a range of 1000 km to 2000 km,” Mr. Reddy. He made the announcement at a public meeting of the students, faculty, and alumni of the JNTUA CE on the campus.

“When the puja for the pylon began here, I got the news of the beginning of the missile firing and within 15 minutes, when the pylon launch and puja were over, I got the good news of a perfect landing,” the DRDO Chairman told the students.