Chinta Mohan presses for JPC, CBI probes into corporate fraud by Adani

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has demanded a thorough inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee in the wake of an U.S.-based research firm alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering by a leading corporate group of firms.

Addressing the media at Podalakur, near here, on Wednesday, the former Union Minister described the alleged ‘‘stock fudge’‘ by the Adani group as ‘‘scam of the century’‘ in the Indian corporate history. Only a joint probe by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha could bring out the truth fully, maintained the Congress Working Committee Special Invitee.

Referring to the high exposure of financial institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the corporate group, he said the Central Bureau of Investigation should be asked to probe to fix responsibility on the lines of the one ordered in the ICICI Bank loan fraud case. Those involved should not be allowed to go scot-free, he said.

Referring to the political crisis gripping the ruling YSR Congress Party in the district with two of its MLAs, Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, alleging phone tapping, he said: “The writing is on the wall for the YSRCP. Its downfall has started. These MLAs are looking for a pretext to get out of the sinking ship.”

The political situation augured well for the Congress, which alone could stem the rot by coming to power both at the Centre and in the State in 2024, he said. He explained to the common people the Congress party’s strategy to check price rise and ameliorate their living condition during his ‘‘Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra’‘ in Suryapalem, Viroor, Mahamadapuram, Thatiparthi, Nallapalem, R.Y.Palem, Athurthi, Kanuparthi and Thokangi.