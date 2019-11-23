Andhra Pradesh

DRC bans Lokesh from attending its meetings

TDP MLC accused of using derogatory language against CM

The District Review Committee (DRC) on Saturday passed a resolution banning TDP MLC N. Lokesh from attending its meetings in future.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy moved the resolution, which was supported by other members.

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao, however, did not support the resolution.

Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju, who is district in-charge Minister, Home Minister M. Sucharita and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao were present.

Moving the resolution, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accused Mr. Lokesh of using derogatory language against the Chief Minister during his visits to the district.

“Mr. Lokesh has been uttering words such as ‘psycho’ while criticising the Chief Minister. Why should we allow such a person to sit in the DRC meeting?” he questioned.

Mr. Lakshmana Rao said it was unfair to pass the resolution and advised the members to take to constitutional methods to take action.

