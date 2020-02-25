‘Draw up proposals fastfor drinking water scheme’

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Monday directed District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials to draw up proposals proposal for the ₹56.50-crore drinking water project to be taken up under the Provisions of Urban Amenities in Rural Areas (PURA) initiative as per the guidelines of the National Drinking Water Mission.

In 2014, two rural areas — Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam — were selected to implement the PURA initiative for which projects worth ₹157 crore were approved by the Central government in the public-private partnership mode

At a review meeting on the status of the projects proposed under the initiative, Mr. Imtiaz said: “DRDA, the nodal agency, should come up with the final proposal for the drinking water project. The proposal will be forwarded to the Central government to ground the project.”

Tourism circuit

The officials were told to come up with another proposal for the construction of a reservoir on Beemarajugattu under PURA. The government is prepared to spend ₹9 crore for the project.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the tourism circuit proposed to be developed at a cost of ₹58.80 crore in the Kondapalli-Ibrahimpatnam area was yet to take off.

Mylavaram MLA V. Krishna Prasad and DRDA Project Director M. Srinivasa Rao were among those present.