Draw up plans on power demand, Energy Secretary tells officials

‘Minimise transmission losses to increase revenue’

Energy Secretary and APTransco CMD Nagulapalli Srikant has conducted a workshop with officials of the APTransco and officials of five districts of APEPDCL here, on the future development projects in the Transco and discoms.

The Superintending Engineers of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts gave a PowerPoint presentation on the developments in their respective districts.

Mr. Srikant instructed the officials to draw future plans foreseeing capacity and peak demand for the next five years for providing quality and reliable power to consumers. He asked them to prepare automation plans for sub-stations, feeders, and strengthening of network, construction of new sub-stations, changing of lines and adoption of new technology required. He asked them to prepare the new budgetary estimates for the plans.

He instructed the officials to provide nine-hour daytime free power supply for agriculture apart from providing uninterrupted 24 x 7 quality and reliable power supply to all consumers and industries. He directed them to complete the installation of smart meters to agricultural services under YSR Uchita Vyavasaaya Vidyut Padhakam. He asked the officials to take steps to minimise transmission losses and thereby increase the revenue of the discom.

Chairman and Managing Director of AP EPDCL Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, Joint Managing Director/APTRANSCO K. Sridhar Reddy, Joint Managing Director/ Vigilance & Security K. Venkateswara Rao, Directors K. Praveen Kumar, K. Muthu Pandyan, AP EPDCL Directors K. Rajabapaiah, B. Ramesh Prasad and D. Chandram were among those who were present.