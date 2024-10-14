ADVERTISEMENT

Draw of lots held for 588 liquor shops in Godavari region

Published - October 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST

More than 17,400 individuals applied for the two-year licence to run liquor shops in the Godavari region

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

West Godavari Collector Ch. Nagarani conducting the draw of lots for liquor shops in Bhimavaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The licences for 588 liquor shops were allotted to the winners of the draw of lots conducted in the respective district headquarters in the Godavari region on October 14 (Monday). 

In total, 17,430 aspirants applied for the licence for 588 liquor shops in Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts. 

West Godavari Collector Ch. Nagarani said 5,627 people applied for 175 liquor shops in the district. The winners of the draw of lots were given the licences. The district administration generated ₹112.54 crore from the application fees. The licence to run the liquor shops will expire in 2026.

In East Godavari district, 4,384 applications were received for 125 liquor shops. In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, 4,087 applications were received for 133 shops. As many as 3,332 people applied for 155 shops in Kakinada district.

