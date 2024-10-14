GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draw of lots held for 588 liquor shops in Godavari region

More than 17,400 individuals applied for the two-year licence to run liquor shops in the Godavari region

Published - October 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
West Godavari Collector Ch. Nagarani conducting the draw of lots for liquor shops in Bhimavaram on Monday.

West Godavari Collector Ch. Nagarani conducting the draw of lots for liquor shops in Bhimavaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The licences for 588 liquor shops were allotted to the winners of the draw of lots conducted in the respective district headquarters in the Godavari region on October 14 (Monday). 

In total, 17,430 aspirants applied for the licence for 588 liquor shops in Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts. 

West Godavari Collector Ch. Nagarani said 5,627 people applied for 175 liquor shops in the district. The winners of the draw of lots were given the licences. The district administration generated ₹112.54 crore from the application fees. The licence to run the liquor shops will expire in 2026.

In East Godavari district, 4,384 applications were received for 125 liquor shops. In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, 4,087 applications were received for 133 shops. As many as 3,332 people applied for 155 shops in Kakinada district.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.