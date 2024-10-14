Draw of lots for allotment of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh begins

The process for drawing of lottery for allocation of license for sale of liquor through private shops has commenced in all the 26 districts under the supervision of the respective Collectors and Joint Collectors since the early hours on Monday (October 14, 2024) morning. By around 10 am, more than 1,500 shops allocation procedure was said to have been completed.

A total of 89,882 applications were filed by individuals for 3,396 shops across the State, for which the lottery is being drawn on Monday (October 14).

Out of the 3,396 shops, the lottery for more than 1,500 have completed by 11 am, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Excise Department told The Hindu, stating that the entire process across the State would be completed between 2 pm and 3 pm, except in Tirupati district where it would be completed by 5 pm, because of highest number of shops in the district.

Here, at Tirupati District, the number of shops are 227, the highest among all 26 districts in the State. Followed by Tirupati, the districts including Nellore has 182, West Godavari has 175, Prakasam has 171, Srikakulam has 158, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada each have 155, Vizianagaram has 153, Eluru has 144, YSR Kadapa has 139, Ananthapur and Anakapalli have each 136, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema has 133, Palnadu has 129, Guntur has 127, East Godavari has 125, Krishna has 123, Bapatla has 117, NTR Vijayawada has 113, Annamayya has 111, Nandyal has 105, Chittoor has 104, Kurnool has 99, Sri Satya Sai has 87, Parvathipuram Manyam has 52 and ASR district has 40 shops.

Highest number of bids was received from NTR Vijayawada with 5,825 applications, West Godavari with 5,628 applications, Eluru with 5,499 and Vizianagaram with 5,241 and the least number of bids received at ASR District 1205, Parvathipuram Manyam with 1,393 and Sri Satya Sai District with 1518.

The Government has earned ₹1,797.64 crore excise revenue as application fee from 89,882 applicants across the State for 3,396 general shops, for which lottery is in progress on Monday. In addition to that, more than ₹300 crores would be generated as first instalment of the Retail Excise Tax (RET). The license holders have to pay the RET in six instalments in an year from the date of allocating the shop for liquor sales. The first instalment should be paid within a day after the lottery day.

Further, the government would also earn another ₹300 crore revenue from the sale for this month. It is estimated that, about ₹2,400 to ₹,500 crores revenue could be generated in October through the new Excise Policy, be it application fee, RET or sale of liquor.