Draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Collector tells the youth

District Collector V. Vinay Chand paying tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2021 18:54 IST

‘Contribute for the uplift of people in tribal areas’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has called upon the youth to draw inspiration from revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the suppression of the tribal people by the British rulers.

Mr. Vinay Chand was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju at his birthplace Pandrangi in the district on Sunday.

The Collector said that the younger generation should develop leadership qualities and determination to create awareness among tribal people and solve their problems. Mr. Vinay Chand recalled that though Sitarama Raju had lived in poverty, he had completed his education and also gained mastery over astrology and health.

He learnt about the problems of the tribal people in the Agency areas and motivated them to fight against the British rulers for their rights, the Collector added. Mr. Vinay Chand said that a number of people in the tribal areas were still backward and called upon the youth to do their bit for their uplift. Though Sitarama Raju had lived only for 27 years, he had led tribal people on the path of revolutionary struggle, and earned name and fame not only in the State but also in the country, the Collector said.

Former Minister R.S.D.P. Appala Narasimha Raju spoke about Sitarama Raju and his parents.

Bheemunipatnam constituency coordinator Muttamsetti Mahesh spoke.

Earlier, the officials garlanded the statue of Sitarama Raju. The Collector inaugurated the secretariat building, constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh, and an Anganwadi centre, built at a cost of ₹20 lakh, in the village.

Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy, Kalpana Kumari and R. Govinda Rao, RDO Penchala Kishore and the tourism officials were among those present.