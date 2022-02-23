Dravidian varsity ‘food poisoning’: Naidu demands action against officials

36 girl students have been admitted to hospital so far

Alleging that negligence by officials has led to the food poisoning of the girl students of the Dravidian University at Kuppam, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the Government of Andhra Pradesh must take stringent action against those responsible.

Mr. Naidu spoke to the hospitalised students over telephone and enquired about their health. More than 36 girls have been admitted to hospital so far. They were taken ill reportedly after having lunch at the Akkamahadevi Hostel of the university on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the TDP president asked as to why did not the officials concerned take proper measures to ensure food safety at a hostel where more than 100 students were staying. “Action should be initiated against the officials for their negligent behaviour,” he said.

The girl students told Mr. Naidu that 29 students got admitted to hospital initially. Later, seven more were hospitalised as their health condition deteriorated.

The students also said that the hostel inmates were scared and not taking food at the university hostel. They explained about the prevailing unfavourable conditions in the campus. Mr. Naidu wished the students speedy recovery.

Further, Mr. Naidu wrote a letter to Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan, requesting him to ensure proper medical treatment to the students. He also wanted the Collector to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

“Only a prompt and immediate action against those responsible will restore the confidence among the students,” he added.