Dravidian University celebrates 27th Foundation Day

Dravidian University in Kuppam celebrated its 27th Foundation Day on Sunday with an audio-visual presentation that delved into the university’s establishment and contributions of the late Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao.

Rayalaseema East Graduates’ constituency MLC Kancharla Srikanth, the chief guest, pledged support for addressing the university’s challenges. He said that HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the release of ₹2.86 crore to fulfill the Chief Minister’s commitment to clear salary arrears for outsourced employees.

He emphasised the government’s dedication to ensure financial autonomy for colleges and universities, citing plans to transfer degree colleges to Dravidian University’s affiliation and encouraging proposals for additional academic programmes.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman P.S. Muniratnam urged the university to strive for leadership in the south Indian languages and proposed collaborative development plans. Project Director of Kuppam Area Development Authority Vikas Marmat highlighted India’s historical contribution to university education and emphasised the need for skill development.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof M. Doraswamy outlined the ongoing developmental initiatives and progress in securing necessary funds, besides seeking funding from the Tamil Nadu government. Academic dean Shyamala reported a significant increase in this year’s admissions compared to the previous year. Prof. Madabhushi Sampath Kumar, director of the Centre for the Study of Ancient Status of Telugu Langauge, underscored the significance of Dravidian culture in his address.