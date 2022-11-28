Dravidian University awaits a giant leap toward professional courses

November 28, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Dravidian University in Kuppam, which recently completed its silver jubilee, is thinking big towards introducing professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and nursing. Having made the proposals, the university is awaiting an early nod from the State government and the central orgnanisations.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tummala Ramakrishna told The Hindu that the university had achieved global recognition in the last 25 years for its language, linguistic and literary studies, and research in 27 Dravidian languages in vogue all over the world.

‘Karunanidhi Chair’

Prof. Ramakrishna said the Tamil Nadu government had given an assurance to sponsor a Chair for Dravidian Languages, with a focus on Tamil language and literature, and proposals were also submitted in this regard. A delegation of the Dravidian University had recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and informed him to name the Chair after the former Chief Minister, the late M. Karunanidhi.

The Vice-Chancellor said that apart from seeking the active involvement of the Tamil Nadu government, the university would also approach Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana in strengthening the academic studies and research. “We have also urged the State government (A.P.) to provide for more funding to suit the requirements of the university, particularly the administration and expansion plans. Our immediate priority is bringing more economic sustenance to the university,” Prof. Ramakrishna said.

With its 2,000-plus students and 21 departments at present, the university has become the cynosure of the rural areas of the Kuppam division. “Apart from the language studies, we are offering degree, PG, and Ph.D. courses in biotechnology, microbiology, zoology, and botany,” he said.

To bring more and more professional courses to benefit the students of the rural areas, the university had embarked on proposals to start courses in engineering, agriculture, and nursing. “The University is equipped with more than 1,000 acres of land, one of the biggest boons. Above all, if an agriculture college comes up here, it will galvanise the entire rural ambiance of the Kuppam region,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Illegal mining stopped

Prof. Ramakrishna said that one of the biggest achievements of the university was that “illegal granite mining” had been brought to a halt on the sprawling campus spread over hillocks. “Letters were addressed to the authorities concerned and all illegal mining activity was brought to an end. We are also committed to safeguarding the unique biodiversity and environment of this university,” the Vice-Chancellor said.