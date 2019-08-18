Dravidian University a shadow of its former self

The number of students seeking admissions at the picturesque Dravidian University in Kuppam is dwindling over the years.

The brainchild of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao , the varsity is a nature lover’s paradise, established on a sprawling campus of over a thousand acres surrounded by hillocks. First-time visitors are captivated by the stunning landscape, with the climate too remaining cool throughout the year.

Though the language university saw its inauguration three decades ago, thanks to the coordination of the governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, there are no takers for courses in many departments in recent years. The university is located at the tri-State junction at Kuppam, flanked by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, but transportation is a major issue as it is located about ten km from Kuppam town. Students find it difficult to reach the campus due to infrequent APSRTC bus services, leaving them no option but to resort to private means of travel.

The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, with several specialisations. The academic administration of the university, however, has been criticised by students and parents for not being transparent when it comes to admissions.

“There is a sea of difference between the prospectus and the reality on the campus and in classrooms,” students pursuing Telugu studies said. The number of students from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala is also on the decline each year, with the current figure said to be only around 50.

This year, the university has extended the timeframe for admissions into the PG courses of Tamil and Kannada, reportedly due to few takers. Similarly, the interviews for admissions into the research segment have been postponed indefinitely. In the Tamil department, the faculty-student ratio remains peculiar, with the former outnumbering the latter.

Nobody at the helm

The university was in the news recently with its Vice-Chancellor Yedla Sudhakar reportedly being forced to resign after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power. In the absence of a vice-chancellor, coupled with other factors, the university administration is said to be in a shambles.

When contacted, Dean (Academic affairs) Srinivasa Kumar and Public Relations Officer Harikrishna said that they have no detailed information regarding the admissions in the university. Some of the students who visited the campus said that they had to return in disappointment due to the lack of proper information.