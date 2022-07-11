Draupadi Murmu to meet Jagan, YSRCP MPs, MLAs today 

Draupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is arriving here by a special flight on July 12 to meet the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs and MLAs at C.K. Convention Centre, near Mangalagiri, after noon.

In the evening, Ms. Murmu will be attending a high-tea being hosted by YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in her honour. She will return to New Delhi later.

It may be noted that the YSRCP had extended its support to Ms. Murmu’s candidature to the President’s post, saying that it was a significant step towards the empowerment of the tribal communities to which she belongs.