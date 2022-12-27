ADVERTISEMENT

Drastic improvement in government school standards in YSRCP regime, says Minister Roja

December 27, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NAGARI

Minister distributes computer tabs loaded with Byju’s academic content to Class 8 students of a government school at Nagari

A.D. Rangarajan

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 27/12/2022: Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs R. K. Roja with students of after distributing them tabs at PCN High School at Nagari in Chittoor district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja has said that the YSRCP government, after coming to power, improved the infrastructure of the government schools to ensure the students excel academically.

Ms. Roja, on December 27 (Tuesday), distributed computer tabs loaded with Byju’s academic content to Class 8 students of PCN High School at Nagari.

The Minister referred to the plight of the students in the past when they did not even have proper access to toilets on the school campus, which impacted their attendance. She said that the situation has transformed drastically now to an extent that the students are given access to digital content.

The government has spent ₹1,466 crore for the ambitious project of distributing the tabs, Ms. Roja said. District Educational Officer Vijayendra was present on occasion.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the District Youth Festival at the SVPCET Engineering College at Chinnaraju Kuppam in Puttur town, where she gave a motivating speech for the students by quoting Swami Vivekananda

