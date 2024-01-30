Drama competitions to be conducted in Vijayawada from February 1 to 4

January 30, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

City-based Sumadhura Kala Niketan will conduct drama/playlet competitions in the city from February 1 to 4. The competitions are being conducted as part of Navvula Panduga being organiesd by the Sumadhura Kala Niketan.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Sumadhura Kala Niketan president Samanthapudi Narasaraju said that they were organising 26th edition of the Telugu Hasya Natikala poteelu (competitions) and 50th annual day celebrations of the organisation at PB Siddhartha College Auditorium. Ravi Kondal Rao and Radha Kumari Smarakta Puraskaram would be presented to theatre artiste Gudivada Lahari on February 1. Sangala Kabir Das memorial award would be given to noted drama writer Dheergasi Vijay Bhaskar on February 3. Jandhyala Smaraka Puraskaram would be given away to cine writer Burra Sai Madhav, he said.

To encourage the youth, yuva kalakarula goshti (meeting) would be conducted on February 2, and instant drama competitions would also be conducted, he added.

Niketan General Secretary P.V. Bhaskar Sarma, honorable president M.C. Das and others were present.