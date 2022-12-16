  1. EPaper
Draksharamam temple in Andhra Pradesh to get new wooden chariot

The fund for the chariot will be raised from various sections of devotees and locals, says Minister

December 16, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - DRAKSHARAMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Special puja being performed to the wood to be used for the chariot, under the aegis of Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Peetham, at Draksharamam in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has stated that the exercise has begun to build a new wooden chariot at Sri Bheeeswara Swami temple at Draksharamam in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Special puja has been performed to the wood to be used for the chariot on the temple campus on Thursday under the aegis of Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Peetham.

Sri Bheemeswara Swami temple is a protected monument of the Archaeological Survey of India that conserves the tempe architecture and structural stability.

“The existing wooden chariot will be replaced with the new one. The fund for the chariot will be raised from various sections of devotees and locals,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

