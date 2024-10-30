ADVERTISEMENT

Dragging TDP leaders into Jagan’s family feud unfortunate, says Anagani

Published - October 30, 2024 05:31 am IST - TIRUMALA

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister pledged to drive growth in Tirupati district, emphasising the State’s resilience in overcoming past challenges.

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration Anagani Satya Prasad chairing a meeting in in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said it was unfortunate that TDP leaders were being dragged into YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family dispute with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Y.S. Sharmila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the YSRCP of spreading falsehoods, Mr. Satya Prasad said both Mr. Jagan and his sister Ms. Sharmila had jointly undertaken walkathons in the past, with Ms. Sharmila spearheading the election campaign when her brother was lodged in prison. “It is highly unfortunate that the family feud is out in the open, and TDP leaders who have nothing to do with it are being dragged into the dispute,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister pledged to drive growth in Tirupati district, emphasising the State’s resilience in overcoming past challenges.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has registered 130 milestones in 130 days after coming to power, and has demonstrated effective governance. I will give my best in ensuring that the district is at the forefront of development, and will rise to the expectations of Mr. Naidu who is leaving no stone unturned in reviving the fortunes of the State,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US