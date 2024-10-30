GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dragging TDP leaders into Jagan’s family feud unfortunate, says Anagani

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister pledged to drive growth in Tirupati district, emphasising the State's resilience in overcoming past challenges.

Published - October 30, 2024 05:31 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration Anagani Satya Prasad chairing a meeting in in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration Anagani Satya Prasad chairing a meeting in in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said it was unfortunate that TDP leaders were being dragged into YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family dispute with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Y.S. Sharmila.

Accusing the YSRCP of spreading falsehoods, Mr. Satya Prasad said both Mr. Jagan and his sister Ms. Sharmila had jointly undertaken walkathons in the past, with Ms. Sharmila spearheading the election campaign when her brother was lodged in prison. “It is highly unfortunate that the family feud is out in the open, and TDP leaders who have nothing to do with it are being dragged into the dispute,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister pledged to drive growth in Tirupati district, emphasising the State’s resilience in overcoming past challenges.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has registered 130 milestones in 130 days after coming to power, and has demonstrated effective governance. I will give my best in ensuring that the district is at the forefront of development, and will rise to the expectations of Mr. Naidu who is leaving no stone unturned in reviving the fortunes of the State,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

