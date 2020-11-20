Draft electoral rolls: Last date for objections is Dec. 15

Chief Electoral Officer calls on political parties to play proactive role

Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) K. Vijayanand has stated that claims and objections regarding draft electoral rolls can be made till December 15.

The claims and objections will be resolved before January 5, 2021. Special campaign days will be conducted on November 28 and 29 and December 12 and 13. Booth-level officials will be available on those days with draft rolls. The claims and objections will be addressed to on the spot. The final rolls will be published on January 15, he said.

Mr. Vijayanand, who held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday, said political parties played a key role in the correction of the draft electoral rolls.

“Despite many requests, the political parties have not appointed booth-level agents. Error-free voter lists are possible only if the booth-level agents are appointed by all parties,” he said. “The political parties are requested to appoint booth-level agents and get the draft voters list verified by their booth-level agents,” he added.

“Instead of making a hue and cry over the voters list when elections are round the corner, it would be better if necessary corrections in the draft rolls are made now. It would benefit all political parties,” he said.

The voter strength touched 4,00,79,025 as per the draft electoral rolls which was released on November 16. As many as 3,26,824 new voters were enrolled. Around 45,000 applications were received through online. Of this, 33,000 applicants were enrolled as voters and remaining 8,000 applications have to be verified, he said.

As many as 80,000 new electoral photo identity cards were issued. There were 740 voters out of every 1,000 persons in the State. Polling stations would be set up in a radius of 2 km from the house of every voter. Similarly, polling stations would be set up in the tribal areas as well. After rationalisation, there are 45,917 polling stations in the state, he said.

Mr. Vijayanand said that the deadline for enrolment of teachers in the MLC elections is December 31. So far, 30,000 teachers have enrolled their names. Elections to two teacher MLC posts will be held in March, 2021. All eligible teachers can enrol their names, he said.