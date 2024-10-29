Draft electoral roll for Anantapur district released

Anantapur District has a total of 20,20,441 voters of which 10,21,412 are women, 9,98,784 men and 245 third genders, according to the Special Summary Revision - 2025 draft publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Tuesday released the draft publication at the district Collectorate. He said the draft publication was released on the directions of the Election Commission of India and the final publication will be released on January 6, 2025. He asked the EROs to release the draft publication at the polling stations and make it available for the public for suggestions.

According to the Collector, Rayadurgam Assembly Constituency has 296 polling stations with 1,30,558 male voters, 1,33,409 female voters and 42 third gender voters. The total number of votes in the constituency is 2,64,009. In Uravakonda constituency, there are 260 polling stations and 2,24,635 voters of which 1,10,702 are male, 1,13,905 female and 28 third gender.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Guntakal constituency, in the 276 polling stations, there are 1,33,021 male, 1,37,804 female and 74 third gender voters totalling 2,70,899 votes. In Tadipatri constituency, there are 274 polling stations with a total of 2,49,047 voters of which 1,23,513 are male, 1,25,509 female and 25 are third gender.

In Singanamala constituency, there are a total of 2,47,977 voters in the 293 polling stations. Of them, 1,23,266 are male, 1,24,682 are female and 29 are third gender. In Anantapur constituency, there are 285 polling stations with a total of 2,81,757 votes among which 1,37,943 are male, 1,43,786 are female and 28 are third gender.

There are 2,31,249 voters in the 261 polling stations of Kalyandurg constituency of which 1,14,603 are male, 1,16,639 are female and 5 are third gender. In Raptadu constituency, there are 281 polling stations with 2,50,868 voters of which 1,25,178 are male, 1,25,678 are female and 12 third gender.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.