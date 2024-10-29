Draft action plan prepared for a safe holy dip for eight crore devotees in Godavari Pushkarams-2027

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh here on Tuesday announced that a draft action plan was prepared to allow an estimated eight crore devotees to take a holy dip in river Godavari during the Godavari Pushkarams-2027.

Public representatives led by Mr. Durgesh and MP D. Purandeswari on Tuesday reviewed the draft action plan prepared by East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi at a meeting held at Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office.

New Ghats

“More ghats will be developed to enable the estimated eight crore devotees expected to visit the Godavari Pushkarams-2027. The draft action plan recommends permanent infrastructure facilities along the banks of river Godavari,” said Mr. Durgesh.

BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram City MP D. Purandeswari has assured support to get more funds from the Centre for the Godavari Pushkarams-2027. “More ghats should be developed in the Assembly segments of Rajanagaram and Nidadavole to cope with the crowd of devotees,” said Ms. Purandeswari.

In her presentation on the draft action plan, District Collector P. Prasanthi has proposed buffer zones for the devotees and their monitoring to avoid any untoward incidents.

Buffer Zones

“The ‘Home Stay’ initiative will provide accommodation for a maximum of two days for devotees who wish to stay to participate in the Pushkarams. Members of self-help groups will be trained to run such homes,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

She added that more resorts would be ready within the flower nurseries in the Kadiyam area for the Godavari Pushkarams. On the safety front, East Godavari Superintendent of Police D. Narasimha Kishore has proposed separate routes for the entry and the exit of the devotees at the ghats and an isolated locations for the vehicle parking.