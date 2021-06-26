Andhra Pradesh

Dr. YSR Horticultural Universitycelebrates 14th foundation day

The Dr. YSR Horticultural University (YSRHU) celebrated its 14th foundation day on its campus at Venkatramannagudem village in West Godavari district on Saturday.

Participating in the pogramme as the chief guest, ANGRAU former Vice-Chancellor P. Raghava Reddy delivered a lecture on video link. He praised the university for fulfilling the dreams of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy, and helping the farmers.

YSRHU Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Janakiram, Registrar Dr. K. Gopal, Joint Registrar V. Anand Babu, Director of Research Dr. R.V.S.K. Reddy, Deans A.S. Padmavathamma, A. Sujatha, D. Venkata Swamy, Director of Research B. Srinivasulu and other staff participated.

The Vice-Chancellor presented awards to 14 staff for their good performance. Later, the university Director (Industrial and International Relations Programmes) Dileep Babu and the officials of ICAR-Central Agro Forestry Research Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for taking up more research activities.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 11:43:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dr-ysr-horticultural-universitycelebrates-14th-foundation-day/article34995871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY