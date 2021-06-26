Dr. YSR Horticultural Universitycelebrates 14th foundation day

Mou signed with ICAR-Central Agro Forestry Research Institute for joint research

The Dr. YSR Horticultural University (YSRHU) celebrated its 14th foundation day on its campus at Venkatramannagudem village in West Godavari district on Saturday.

Participating in the pogramme as the chief guest, ANGRAU former Vice-Chancellor P. Raghava Reddy delivered a lecture on video link. He praised the university for fulfilling the dreams of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy, and helping the farmers.

YSRHU Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Janakiram, Registrar Dr. K. Gopal, Joint Registrar V. Anand Babu, Director of Research Dr. R.V.S.K. Reddy, Deans A.S. Padmavathamma, A. Sujatha, D. Venkata Swamy, Director of Research B. Srinivasulu and other staff participated.

The Vice-Chancellor presented awards to 14 staff for their good performance. Later, the university Director (Industrial and International Relations Programmes) Dileep Babu and the officials of ICAR-Central Agro Forestry Research Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for taking up more research activities.