Dr Sudhakar who criticised the State Government on scarcity of masks dies in hospital

Doctor K. Sudhakar (55), who was suspended from Narsipatnam Area Hospital, last year for openly criticising the State Government for failing to provide PPE kits, masks and other protective gear to the doctors and nurses engaged in COVID treatment at hospitals, died due to cardiac arrest, late on Thursday night.

His final rites were performed on Friday and he is survived by his wife and two sons.

It may be remembered that he was suspended on April 8, last year, for criticising the government and it raked up quite a controversy. Later, the issue took a different turn, with the police reportedly manhandling him on the National Highway near Akkayyapalem, in Vizag city, and the High Court ordering a CBI probe into the issue.

Thereafter, while undergoing treatment at KGH, he was sent to Government Hospital of Mental Care for treatment and assessment of his mental health. He was questioned by the CBI at the facility.

According to his family members, the doctor had just recovered from COVID-19 and was recuperating at his home at Seethammadhara, when he reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

His family members also said that the doctor was depressed over the last few days, as the final judgement of his case that was scheduled to be announced in April, last week, was postponed.

His family members also said that the doctor was hopeful of being reinstated, after the recent departmental inquiry.