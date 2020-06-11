Dr. Sudhakar visiting police station needlessly: CP

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2020 23:39 IST

Issue will be taken up with CBI, says R.K. Meena

The Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, Rajeev Kumar Meena, will take up with the CBI the issue of Dr. Sudhakar “visiting the police station on a regular basis”, after being discharged from the Government Hospital of Mental Care.

Speaking to the media at the Fourth Town Police station here on Thursday, he said, “Now that the case is taken up by the CBI for investigation, the suspended anaesthetist from the Narsipatnam area hospital has no business to go to the police station.”

The case file and all other things had been handed over to the CBI and he should approach them. “The case is under investigation by the CBI on the direction of the AP High Court and it is not correct on the part of Dr. Sudhakar to go to the police station accompanied by a few political leaders and later address the press. When the case is under investigation, he is trying to influence the course of the investigation by doing so,” he alleged.

“We intend to update the CBI through a letter on the developments,” said Mr. Meena.

Dr. Sudhakar was suspended in April for alleging that the State government was not providing N95 masks to the doctors treating COVID-19 patients. On March 17, he was taken into custody for reportedly creating nuisance on the NH near Thatichetlapalem and sent to KGH for alcohol test and later sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Care for his mental health assessment.

After hearing a PIL, the High Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case.

Doctor wants job back

Meanwhile, Dr. Sudhakar, speaking near the police station, said that he did not abuse Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and neither was he affiliated to any political party.

He demanded that he be reinstated in his job. He said that going to former TDP Minister Ayyanna Patrudu’s house was a mistake.