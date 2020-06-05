Dr. Sudhakar free to shift to another hospital: A.P. HC

GUNTUR

05 June 2020 22:25 IST

‘Follow procedures and cooperate with CBI’

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered that K. Sudhakar, the anaesthesiologist based in Visakhapatnam, can get himself discharged from the Government Hospital for Mental Care for better treatment as per procedure.

After hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother, Kaveri Bai, a Division Bench consisting of Justices A.V. Sesha Sai and Justice K. Lalitha Kumari observed that since Dr. Sudhakar was not in the custody of either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the police, he could go to any hospital for better treatment if he so desired, after following procedures.

Delivering the orders, the court said Dr. Sudhakar should cooperate with the CBI.

The High Court had, in its order on May 22, directed that Dr. Sudhakar’s case be handed over to the CBI.

CBI questions RDO

Meanwhile, CBI officials on Friday visited Narsipatnam and questioned RDO K. Sivajyothi and Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K. Krishnaveni. They were there for about three hours with both the officers.

On Thursday, CBI officials questioned Superintendent of Narsipatnam Area Hospital K. Neelaveni.

Verdict hailed

Ms. Kaveri hailed the High Court ruling on habeas corpus petition in her favour. Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam, she said they would shift her son from the Government Hospital for Mental Care to another private hospital.

She alleged that the government had tried to make him mentally unstable by retaining him in the government hospital. She alleged that there had been pressure on her from the government since the case was filed against her son.

She exuded confidence on CBI and said that the investigating agency woudl do justice to her son.