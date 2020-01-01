DPR on port project likely this month

The RITES, a public consultancy agency, is likely to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Machilipatnam deep sea port project in the first week of January, according to V. Balashowry, MP.

Mr. Balashowry on Tuesday met RITES Limited CMD Rajeev Mehrotra in New Delhi and discussed the status of the DPR.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Balashowry said: “The first phase of the port project is being planned to develop five berths and targeted to be commissioned within three years. The government will develop the port with an initial investment of above ₹4,500 crore.”