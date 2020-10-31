Dowry death: Seven held in E. Godavari

Seven persons were arrested on Friday in connection with a dowry death case, in which a 22-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at the railway tracks near Tuni railway police station in East Godavari district.

On August 31, 2019, the victim, U. Jaya Lakshmi, ended her life allegedly after being harassed for additional dowry by her husband V. Prasad and her family members. The same day, Prasad had lodged a complaint with the Annavaram police stating that his wife had gone missing.

“The victim’s suicide came to light during the verification of the Tuni railway police data on suicides along railway tracks. The case was traced after the victim's family identified a photograph of the woman who ended her life on the railway tracks in August last year".

“We have arrested seven persons including the woman’s husband Prasad, victim’s father-in-law V. Srinivas and mother-in-law V. Satya Kumari and four other family members for harassing the victim for additional dowry. The case has been registered under Section 304-B of the IPC,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The accused were produced before a local court on Friday and an investigation is on.