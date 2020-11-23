Downward trend of COVID cases continues

State reports less than 2,000 cases a day in the last fortnight

The State has continuously reported less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 infections and an average of 1,300 cases per day in the last fortnight, with 1,121 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The positivity rate of the 9.5 lakh samples tested in the fortnight was only 2.02% and 147 persons succumbed to the disease. In the past day, 11 persons died of the virus.

In continuation of the downward trend of new infections, the last fortnight (November 9 to 22) reported 19,246 infections, while the previous fortnight (October 26 to November 8) saw 35,944 infections and 204 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.28% of 10.93 lakh samples tested.

The overall tally has increased to 8,62,213 and the toll went up to 6,938 registering a death rate of 0.80%.

The number of recoveries crossed 8.40 lakh and reached 8,41,026 as 1,631 patients were discharged in the past day. The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.54%. There are 14,249 active cases at present.

Positivity rate

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the 71,913 samples tested in the past day at 1.56% was the lowest in over five months and the overall positivity rate of the 96.15 lakh samples came down to 8.97%. The tests per million ratio crossed 1.80 lakh, highest among the States.

New cases

Chittoor and Krishna again reported the highest number of deaths at two each, while Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported no new deaths. The remaining seven districts reported one new death each. Krishna again reported the highest number of new infections, while eight districts reported less than 100 new cases.

The district-wise new infections are as follows: Krishna (167), Guntur (164), West Godavari (142), East Godavari (134), Chittoor (130), Visakhapatnam (77), Srikakulam (67), Prakasam (64), Kadapa (60), Anantapur (46), Nellore (26), Vizianagaram (23) and Kurnool (21).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,624), West Godavari (91,575), Chittoor (83,094), Guntur (72,061), Anantapur (66,474),Prakasam (61,265), Nellore (61,141), Kurnool (60,075), Visakhapatnam (57,706), Kadapa (54,046), Srikakulam (45,307), Krishna (44,477) and Vizianagaram (40,473).