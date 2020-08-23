Downstream villages in West Godavari in knee-deep water

Flood level stands at 44.80 feet at Bhadrachalam

The flood water level in the Godavari was recorded at 44.80 feet at Bhadrachalam at 8 p.m. on Sunday, and the first warning was in force.

Many habitations in the downstream of the river were under knee-deep water.

79 habitations affected

The water level of the Godavari was at 29 metres at the Coffer dam and 14.9 metres at Polavaram. Sabari River, which is in spate, was flowing at the height of 15.3 metres at Thallagudem. However, the officials said that the flood was receding at some places. Speaking to The Hindu, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju said 79 habitations in the low-lying areas of the Agency were facing the threat and around 10,000 families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres.

“We have shifted the residents from Paidakula Mamidi, Sirivaka, Kondrukota, Tekuru, Singanapalli, Kachluru, Mamidigondi, Cheeduru, Gaddapalli, Koruturu, Paidipaka, Rudramakota, Tatakuru Gommu, Tella Dibbala, Madapuram, Kothuru, Kukunur, Lachigudem, Repaka Gommu, Gommugudem and other habitations,” said the MLA. The government is supplying plastic covers for erecting tents, rice, kerosene, dal, vegetables, candles and other essentials to the villagers, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from the flood-hit areas in Kukunur, Velerupadu and Polavaram mandals trekked to the nearby hills.

Many Koya and Kondareddy tribal families have been taking shelter in the hilly areas since a week. Communication to Kothuru, Repaka Gommu, Gutala, Rudramakota, Mahadevapuram, Tella Dibbala and other tribal hamlets has been cut off, said the ITDA officials.

“Around 5,000 families are camping on the hills in the Agency area of West Godavari district, and the government is providing medical aid and ration to the victims,” said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.

Power supply to many flood-hit habitations have been disrupted and the restoration works will begin once the flood recedes. “Generators have been arranged at the rehabilitation centres and boats are kept ready for emergency,” said Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also the ITDA Project Officer.

Relief works

As many rivulets are in spate and flood water has inundated the main roads, road link has been cut off to many tribal hamlets. The Revenue and the ITDA officials are supplying essentials to the tribal people. “Medicines and groceries are being supplied to some island villages by launches. The officials are camping in the villages and monitoring the situation,” said the Sub-Collector.