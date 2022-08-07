Andhra Pradesh

Downpour leaves Vijayawada roads flooded

Children enjoying the rain on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 07, 2022 22:49 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:49 IST

The city witnessed a downpour Sunday afternoon throwing life out of gear for a brief period. The rainfall which began around 2.30 p.m. continued for up to an hour.

According to the real-time data of the AP State Planning Development Society, the city received a cumulative rainfall of 31.5 mm in the day as of Sunday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Several roads were waterlogged and vehicular traffic was affected due to the rain. Low-lying areas and several colonies were also waterlogged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
rains
Vijayawada
Read more...