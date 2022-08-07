Downpour leaves Vijayawada roads flooded
City receives a cumulative rainfall of 31.5 mm
The city witnessed a downpour Sunday afternoon throwing life out of gear for a brief period. The rainfall which began around 2.30 p.m. continued for up to an hour.
According to the real-time data of the AP State Planning Development Society, the city received a cumulative rainfall of 31.5 mm in the day as of Sunday evening.
Several roads were waterlogged and vehicular traffic was affected due to the rain. Low-lying areas and several colonies were also waterlogged.
