Downpour leaves Vijayawada roads flooded

City receives a cumulative rainfall of 31.5 mm

Children enjoying the rain on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The city witnessed a downpour Sunday afternoon throwing life out of gear for a brief period. The rainfall which began around 2.30 p.m. continued for up to an hour.

According to the real-time data of the AP State Planning Development Society, the city received a cumulative rainfall of 31.5 mm in the day as of Sunday evening.

Several roads were waterlogged and vehicular traffic was affected due to the rain. Low-lying areas and several colonies were also waterlogged.