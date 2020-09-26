Downpour in many parts of W.G., rivulets overflowing

People cautioned as more rain predicted for many districts

Several mandals in the district received a good rainfall in the last two days and many streams and rivulets are overflowing snapping road links to many habitations.

One person was washed away and three were rescued when their car slipped and fell into a stream near Ramachandrapuram village in Buttaigudem mandal on Friday night.

The victim, Kancharla Ramarao, was a native of Pandirimamidigudem village. The body was traced on Saturday, said K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana.

Many mandals including Eluru (85.2 mm), Pedapadu (92.6), Undi (82.4), Bhimavaram (78.2), Velerupadu (68.4), Kalla, Peravali, Jangareddygudem, Palakoderu, Buttaigudem received a good amount of rainfall in 48 hours. Many villages in Polavaram, Jeelugumilli and Kukunur mandals in the Agency area also experienced copious rain.

Heavy rain forecast

Home and Disaster Management Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said heavy rain was forecast for Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and other districts and moderate rainfall in other parts of the State and appealed to people to be cautious for the next two days.

In Krishna

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that due to the continuous downpour in the catchment areas Keesara, Paleru, Katleru, Wyra, Munneru and other streams were in spate and the inflows into Krishna river were increasing.

“At present the discharge from Prakasam Barrage was 1.40 lakh cusecs and by Sunday morning it is likely to be 3 lakh cusecs,” he said.

The Collector appealed to people, farmers and cattle-rearers to be careful and said officials of all departments were put on alert.

Many rivulets were in spate and overflowing on the main roads on A.P.-Telangana border. Streams were overflowing flooding the roads at Gampalagudem, Kambampadu, Vissannapeta and other mandals in Krishna district due to heavy rainfall in upstream areas.