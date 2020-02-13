Download Disha App, women told

Many woman are suffering harassment silently and rise in attacks on women across the country is a major cause for concern, according to Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani).

The Minister, along with Eluru Range Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police A.S. Khan, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu inaugurated the Mahila Mitra awareness programme at Gudivada in the district on Thursday.

“Owing to social stigma and non-cooperation from the family members, woman are not coming forward to complain against the violence, torture and harassment. The government is ready to take action against those who harass woman and punish the accused severely,” said the Minister.

“Police will keep the details of the victims confidential and take action against the miscreants. There is no need for women to come to the stations and the victims can just lodge a complaint through ‘Disha App,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

Mr. Khan, while explaining the incident in an APSRTC bus and the response of the police for the complaint lodged through ‘Disha App’, appealed to the women to download the App and make use of it.

The SP said Mahila Mitra committees were formed in all mandals and at each police station level in Krishna district. Mahila Mitra would act as a bridge between the public and the police and the investigation officers would visit the houses, enquire about the incident, take complaint and do justice to the victims, Mr. Ravindranath said.

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanandam, MRO Srinivas Rao, Mahila Mitra nodal officer Azeez, DSP (trainee) Ramya and others were present.

Good response

About 50,000 people downloaded the ‘Disha App’ in just four days, and the police got 4.9 star rating out of 5. Many people were testing the functioning and the response of the App in a big way, said Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

Disha Special Officer Deepika said that police were receiving more than 2,000 calls every day since February 9, to test the functioning of ‘Disha App’. Instructions have been given to the police to respond to the complaints received through the App and in Disha Mahila Police stations, Ms. Deepika said.