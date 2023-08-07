Download Disha App for quick police help, SP tells girl students

August 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Monday urged all girl students to download the Disha App which would ensure quick help from police personnel in case they landed in trouble.

The district police, and the Rotary Club organised an awareness programme, ‘Shourya’, at Inspiro Lorvens School of Vizianagaram.

Speaking as the chief guest, she said that atrocities on women had come down significantly as they were quickly informing the police by using the Disha App when they faced any problem.

The college mentor Ravi K. Manda said that the school management had been conducting awareness programmes on traffic safety, cyber safety and other subjects in association with the Police Department.

Rotary Club past governor R.K. Jain said that such programmes would instil confidence among girls and help them to face difficult situations bravely.

