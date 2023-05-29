ADVERTISEMENT

Dowleswaram barrage, irrigation projects to release water for Kharif in Godavari region in June

May 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

In East Godavari district alone, 18 mandals will get the water from June 1;

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) on Monday decided to release Godavari water from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on June 1 for early Kharif and avoid crop damage due to Godavari floods.

East Godavari district in-charge and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna directed officials of the irrigation and agriculture departments to alert farmers in the Godavari delta about the dates of the water release.

“In 2022 Kharif, Godavari water was released on June 1 for the early operations. The same strategy has been adopted for the Kharif 2023. In East Godavari district alone, 18 mandals will get the water from June 1,” said Mr. Krishna.

Action plan

IAB has prepared an action plan to release water from all the medium irrigation projects in June. Water will be released from Chagalnadu Lift Irrigation Scheme on June 15, from Torrigedda scheme on June 14 and from Pushkara scheme on June 22.

Water will be released from Musurumilli reservoir in the Godavari region on July 1 and from Tadipudi scheme later that month.

Home Minister T. Vanita, East Godavari Zilla Parishad chairman V. Venu Gopal and other officials were present.

