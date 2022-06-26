Doubts over groom’s death within 24 hours of wedding

Father lodges complaint seeking investigation

Father lodges complaint seeking investigation

A 25-year-old bridegroom Sivakumar, hailing from Boyarevula village in Volugodu mandal of the district, died under mysterious conditions within 12 hours of his wedding on the highway near his house (between Boyarevula and Mothukuru) on Saturday.

While the death was initially seen as an accident, Sivakumar’s father has expressed doubts over the death.

Velugodu sub-inspector of police Jagan Mohan said on Sunday that the police were investigating all possible angles and the post-mortem report was awaited.

While Sivakumar was being shifted from Boyarevula to Nandyal Government Hospital at 5 a.m. on Saturday, he breathed his last and was seen as a hit-and-run case. The wedding with bride Monica hailing from Bhaskarapuram in Jupadu Bangla mandal was solemnised on Friday night and the couple danced to some songs while being taken in a procession in the village till 2 a.m.

Sivakumar was missing from his room in the early hours and his relatives began to search for him.

The SI said nothing could be said about the death right now as the investigation was in progress and they were questioning all persons related to him after his father gave a complaint.