Doubling time comes down to 8.05 days in Guntur district

The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 8.05. The doubling time, which was hovering between 11 and 9 days during last week, slid to 8.05 on Monday reflecting the rapid rate at which the positive cases are going up.

In tune with the sliding doubling rate, the number of confirmed cases now stand at 6,621 with 2,927 active cases in the Guntur district. So far, 1.32 lakh persons were tested and the testing ratio stands at 5.189. The case positivity ratio is 0.0473, but this also indicates that the testing has not adequately covered risk groups. The case fatality rate stands at 1.1630.

However, the fatality rate (77 deaths) is a bit worrying, though the State government has not officially confirmed that community transmission of the virus begins.

The sharp fall in doubling time during unlock-2 is not surprising either considering the lifting of all restrictions on travel and the influx of people from other States. During the earlier phases of lockdown, the doubling rate was as high as 94 (week 9), 57 (week 10) and 50 ( week 17) of lockdown but after the lifting of it, the doubling rate has slid down to 8.05.

Admitting that the situation was grave, Joint Collector and COVID-19 Nodal Officer A.S Dinesh Kumar said that they revised testing strategies and home isolation guidelines.

Testing scaled up

“We are advising home quarantine to all the asymptomatic persons and are admitting only those with symptoms. We have scaled up testing at community health centres, primary health centres and area hospitals. Private hospitals are being allowed to admit patients with symptoms and the government has fixed the charges and there is no cause to panic,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.