Double-engine growth seen in the country not reflected in AP, says BJP

May 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

While the nation witnessed double-engine growth during the last nine years, the same is not reflected in Andhra Pradesh, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday.

After launching the special media campaign marking the completion of nine years of BJP rule in the country, he said that Andhra Pradesh had fallen victim to the regional parties’ nepotistic attitude and myopic policies in the last nine years.

Squarely blaming the erstwhile TDP government and the present YSR Congress Party regime for trying to impress the voters through freebies instead of providing solid governance, Mr. Reddy wondered if the parties could ever ensure development in the State.

He expressed concern over the spate of doles offered by the incumbent YSRCP regime and the similar ones promised by the TDP in its mini manifesto released during its Mahanadu.

The BJP leader pointed out that the financial position of Andhra Pradesh has become so abysmal that it is depending on overdraft withdrawals for even running day-to-day administration.

“We are ready for a debate. Can the State government list out development, if any, during its tenure? The only departments that earned revenue were Registration and Excise due to the unabated land value rise and unbridled liquor flow. Except for counterattacks and tall rhetoric, the YSRCP government is fit for nothing,” he remarked.