year
Double-engine government needed to put State back on track, says Purandeswari

The YSRCP government failed to undertake repairs to the Dowleswaram barrage and clean the river Godavari despite Central aid, she alleges

April 19, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president D. Purandeswari, accompanied by Union Minister V.K. Singh, submitting her nomination papers to Returning Officer K. Madhavilatha in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari on Friday filed her nomination papers before Returning Officer and East Godavari district Collector K. Madhavilatha for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency.

She was accompanied by Union Minister V.K. Singh and former BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Ms. Purandeswari is in the fray against YSRCP candidate Dr. Guduri Srinivas.

Addressing the media later, Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the YSRCP ignored the maintenance of the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage across the Godavari and cleaning of the river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram.

“The Centre has given ₹57 crore for cleaning the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city. It has not been done so far. The expert team has estimated that ₹60 crore is required for undertaking repairs to the barrage at Dowleswaram. It has also been kept aside,“ she alleged.

“Sitting MP Margani Bharat has promised to develop the Havelock bridge of the Indian Railways into a walkers’ bridge. The promise still remains on paper,” she said. She further alleged that illegal exploration of sand along the Godavari river bed posed a major threat to the road-cum-rail bridge in the city.

“In 2024, the BJP-led NDA government will retain power at the Centre. In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance needs to be elected to have a ‘double engine’ government at the State and the Centre. The double-engine government will bring Andhra Pradesh back on track,” Ms. Purandeswari said.

She observed that Andhra Pradesh remained a State that had no capital. She alleged that the National Crime Records Bureau flagged the alarming rise in the crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh.

