Double delight at Tirupati school

Visitors at the Twins Day celebrations held at Springdale Public School here on Thursday were amazed to see such a large number of identical siblings at the event.

At 36 pairs of twins, this is the largest gathering of identical siblings from a single school ever reported in the region.

The school boasts of having the most number of twins studying at a single institution. All 72 students arrived for the annual event dressed in their best. Each pair of twins wore matching clothes and had similar hair-dos, leaving the audience enthralled.

“We have the highest number of twins in Andhra Pradesh. Sometimes, we mistake a student for his/her twin and occasionally reprimand one for the other’s mistake,” laughs school correspondent K.S. Vasu.

Parents took selfies with the children and a group picture was taken for posterity. Principal K.R. Anuradha Gopal, headmistress V. Prameela Krishnan, Administrative Officer K. Chandrasekhar and Public Relations Officer T. Sambasiva Reddy took part.