Dormitory at Mahamandapam for Kanaka Durga temple devotees

August 28, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Trust Board took a few devotee friendly decisions at its meeting here on Monday.

Disclosing details of the meeting, board chairman Karnati Rambabu said a dormitory would be provided on the first floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapalm to devotees visiting from far-off places. The devasthanam would issue marriage tickets to couples getting married atop Indrakeeladri so they could have hassle-free darshan. The board has decided to distribute kumkuma maha prasadam to devotees visiting Indrakeeladri, he said.

The board also plans to launch the SDMPC channel on the lines of TTD channel. A decision, however, is yet to be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivalayam, currently under renovation, would be thrown open for devotees at the earliest. Also, a stairway on the northeast side of the temple would be opened shortly. A nava-graha mandapam would be constructed at ₹40 lakh. Special queue lines would be provided to devotees visiting the temple along with children.

The Durga ghat would be thrown open for devotees with all facilities. Steps were being taken to provide anna prasadam to 2,000 devotees at a stretch. An annadanam complex would be constructed to that end. The board also decided to install photos of goddess Kanaka Durga with lights on Kanaka Durga flyover.

The board approved a proposal to make a documentary on the sthala purana of the Kanaka Durga temple. Also, a documentary on Talakona of the goddess Kanaka Durga would be done. The temple plans to focus on live telecast of poojas at Indrakeeladri for the convenience of devotees. YouTube and social media options would be explored, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.