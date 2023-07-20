Door-to-door voter survey begins on Friday in NTR, Krishna districts

July 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The door-to-door voter survey for the Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll will begin in Krishna and NTR districts on Friday.

Political parties were asked to cooperate with the officials by appointing booth-level agents and participating in the survey, which is aimed at verifying the existing voters, identifying dead voters, voters aged above 100 years, NTI voters and others.

The survey will be closed by September 30 and the draft electoral roll will be published on October 17. Objections to the electoral roll will be received till November 30.

