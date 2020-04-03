Door-to-door survey toidentify symptomatic persons

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das on Friday announced that the Srikakulam district administration would take up a door-to-door survey to identify persons with symptoms of coronavirus.

Mr. Krishna Das said that identifying symptomatic persons and isolating them at an early stage would lessen the chances of transmission to other persons. He later visited and inspected the facilities at the GEMS Hospital which was chosen to treat COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said that no cases were reported so far but the administration had made all arrangements to face any kind of crisis in future.

“As many as 30 ICU beds and 800 non ICU beds are kept ready at the GEMS hospital. A team comprising medical professionals has been appointed to monitor the situation,” said the Minister.

Mr. Krishna Das said the norms of social distancing should be scrupulously followed to contain the spread of the infection. To curtail movement of people, he said mobile vegetable carts have been arranged. Earlier, the Minister visited hospitals, rythu bazaars in Srikakulam and Rajam towns and directed police personnel not to spare anyone who violated lockdown rules.