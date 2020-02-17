Door delivery of sandacross State by Feb. 20

Door delivery of sand, an initiative launched on a pilot basis in Krishna district on January 2 and later introduced in Kadapa district, is ‘yielding desired results’ and the government has chalked out plans to extend the same to all the districts in the State by February 20. At present, sand is being supplied at the doorstep in seven districts.

The government supplied as much as 23.81 lakh tonnes by January 30. Of this, 19.92 lakh tonnes was supplied to common consumers, and 3.88 lakh tonnes to bulk consumers.

“There is a good response from the public. The sand is being delivered within 24 hours of booking in a majority of cases. The sand supply fetched ₹89.31 crore up to January 30,” says Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The consumers are expressing happiness over the new initiative, and the sand is being supplied in 18 hours of booking. Guntur district tops with 2.83 lakh tonnes supply to general consumers followed by Krishna with 2.15 lakh tonnes. More than one lakh tonnes each has been supplied in Kadapa, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and other districts. Vizianagaram is at the bottom of the pyramid with 14,766 tonnes sand supply, he says.

In Krishna district, the government supplied 1.56 lakh tonnes till February 8. Similarly, in Kadapa district, 31,404.5 tonnes has been supplied. As much as 95.84% of bookings in Krishna district have been cleared. Likewise, it is 94.91% in Kadapa district. The door delivery system will be in place across the State by February 20, he says.

Strict vigil

As many as 400 checkposts will be set up across the State to regulate and monitor the supply. Of this, 300 checkposts have already been operational and at each checkpost, two CC cameras will be installed. Only vehicles fitted with GPS will be allowed at sand reaches.

As many as 130 sand reaches are functional in the State. Of this, 102 are open reaches. The government identified 53 desiltation reaches and 43 are functioning.

The government opened 158 stock yards, 50 sand depots and 208 points to sell the sand.

Price

The price of one tonne has been fixed at ₹ 375. However, rate card will be announced based on the situation prevailing in each constituency, he explains.

“The government wanted to ensure that the consumers have no difficulty in getting sand. Adequate stocks will be built to prepare for the next monsoon. The government is working on transparent supply of sand without harming the environment,” he adds.